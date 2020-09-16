Everton is set to perform a massive clearout in the coming weeks.

Reports claimed Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean and Theo Walcott could all leave before the October transfer deadline.

The likes of Cenk Tosun, Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson could also be sold – while forgotten men Sandro Ramirez, Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic also remain on the pay roll and will be shipped off if Everton can find buyers.

Some of these players could put themselves in the shop window this evening, when the Toffees host League Two Salford City in the League Cup.

Meanwhile, Everton may still manage to get another couple of players through the door, with Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori in talks over a loan deal.