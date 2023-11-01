Everton close to agreeing long-term contract with youngster Okoronkwo



Everton have reportedly moved close to agreeing a new contract with young attacker Francis Okoronkwo.



The 19-year-old joined the Toffees in a deal worth around £1m from Sunderland in 2021, and has been a regular at youth level for the club.



After contributing to 15 goals in all competitions last season for Everton’s Under-18s and Under-21s, Okoronkwo has played every minute in Premier League 2 so far this season.



With the player highly-regarded, The Athletic claims that Everton are keen to get him tied down to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire next summer.



The youngster is often utilised in a central role, but he has also started as a left-winger on occasion, such as when 17-year-old Martin Sherif is promoted from the Under-18s to feature in EFL Trophy ties.



While proving he has a keen eye for goal, Okoronkwo has not been overawed at big venues either, having scored at both Goodison Park and Old Trafford in FA Youth Cup matches for Everton.

READ ALSO:

PDP governors task FG on naira value

Arrest warrant: Court gives Emefiele date to appear over $53m debt

Police arrest seven suspects in Holy Ghost axis of Enugu

Strong form from last season has continued into this campaign too, as the forward has two goals and an assist to his name so far this season despite Everton Under-21’s difficult start.



The young Toffees find themselves just fourth-from-bottom after seven matches, having only won once so far this season.



The EFL Trophy has also proved a strong challenge for the Under-21s, as Everton find themselves bottom of their section having not scored a goal in defeats to Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.



While still not making his senior competitive bow, Okoronkwo was with the first-team squad on their pre-season tour to Switzerland this summer.



Okoronkwo made his mark too, winning a penalty in Everton’s friendly win over Nyonnais, which was converted by the now-departed Neal Maupay.



Many at the club will hope the 19-year-old can emulate the pathway to the first team taken by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who joined the club for a similar fee from the EFL.



Everton’s current number nine signed from Sheffield United in 2016 for £1.5m, and after instantly impressing in just nine youth team games with the club’s Under-23s, he was fast tracked into the first team.



Since then, Calvert-Lewin has become a pivotal part of the Everton side, when injuries allow him to get on the pitch, and his winner against West Ham at the weekend moved him onto 50 Premier League goals for the club.