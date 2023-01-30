Everton appoint Sean Dyche as new manager

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Sean Dyche as their new manager, on a contract that runs until June 2025.



It was reported on Friday that Everton had decided on Dyche as their new manager, after also holding talks with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.



However, the weekend passed without any formal announcement, before Everton released the following statement on Monday afternoon: “Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Men’s Senior Team Manager.



“Dyche has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025 and will take charge for the first time for the Blues’ Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday 4 February.



“One of the Premier League’s most respected and experienced managers, Dyche will be supported by former Nottingham Forest winger Ian Woan as his Assistant Manager, ex-England international Steve Stone as First-Team Coach, and Mark Howard, who will support the provision of sports science. All three members of staff previously worked with Dyche at Burnley.”



Dyche began his managerial career at Watford, but only managed to stay one year at Vicarage Road before being dismissed in the summer of 2012.



He then took over at Burnley in October of that year, and went on to lead them to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League in 2014.



The Clarets would go straight back down after one season, but the club were rewarded for sticking with Dyche, as he repeated his success from two years earlier by winning the Championship title again in 2015/16.



He would then manage Burnley in the Premier League for five consecutive full seasons, with the highlight being a seventh-place finish in 2017/18 and European qualification for the first time since 1966.



However, Dyche’s tenure would come to a sudden end in April of last year, as he was sacked with Burnley sitting in the relegation zone.



The 51-year-old takes over as Everton manager from Frank Lampard, and he has expressed his delight at his new role.



“It’s an honour to become Everton manager,” he said. “My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.



“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.



“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.



“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.



“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.



“We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That’s the task in front of us – make sure we’re building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it’s brilliant when the team’s playing with a smile, but we’ve got to win.”



Everton currently sit second-from-bottom in the Premier League, ahead of their meeting with table-toppers Arsenal next Saturday.