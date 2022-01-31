Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new coach

Everton’s new era has officially begun after Frank Lampard was confirmed as their new manager on Monday afternoon.

Lampard, who arrived at their Finch Farm training base in the morning, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park.

The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez who was sacked by the Toffees a fortnight ago after a run of one win in 13 matches.

Upon joining, Lampard said: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club.

“I’m very hungry to get started.

“After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition.

“I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club.

“That will be hugely important.

“As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that.

“It’s a two-way thing.

“I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see.

“The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together.

“We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”

Everton have taken their time to find the right successor with Lampard, Vitor Pereira and caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson all having had second interviews with the club’s hierarchy on Friday, before they then deciding on the former England international.

He will take training for the first time at 3pm today as he prepares his side for a fourth round FA Cup tie with Brentford on Saturday – his first game in charge.

He is expected to assemble a backroom staff comprised of the highly-regarded Joe Edwards, Chris Jones and Paul Clement, the former Derby boss.