The All Progressives Congress congresses and national convention will hold in June, subject to ratification by its leadership, an official has said.

Senator James Akpanudoedehe, Secretary APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, said this when he spoke with newsmen at the end of an emergency meeting of the committee on Monday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said there won’t be crisis in the party as being speculated in some quarters, even if the committee fails to organise the national convention in June.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the APC national convention was expected to usher in new a National Working Committee for the party.

Akpanudoedehe said: “I want to assure that there will be no crisis in our party in June.

“Convention can be done in June and congresses can start and end in June, but it all depends on what the leaders of this party agree on.

“This committee is honest and we have never lied to Nigerians.

“We can always fight and resolve at family level.

“We are aware that party members are desiring to hear from the committee.”

Akpanudoedehe said the committee was looking at many issues and consulting extensively before taking decisions.

He added: “We have major stakeholders like the President, Vice President and governors among others.

“We have to consult so that when we are coming out, there will be no dissenting voice.

“We have lots of problems in the country, not only the national congress of the party.

“We have serious security issues like the agitations in the zones.

“We are very conscious of Nigeria as a country not only the congresses.”

Akpanudoedehe added that the CECPC was mindful that the unity, peace and progress of the party was critical to ensuring delivery of its campaign promises to Nigerians and for the county’s development.

He said the meeting among other things discussed the primaries for the Federal Capital Territory Area Council poll slated for February 2022.

He added that the issue was, however, stepped down because of the additional information the committee needed, especially with regards to disqualifying aspirants.

He said the committee was mindful of the election deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission and would work within the time frame.

He added that the committee was taking lots of things into consideration to ensure the party was peaceful and united ahead of the 2023 general election.

On the party’s membership registration/revalidation, Akpanudoedehe said the exercise had officially ended.

“We are collating figures from the state committees and over 21 states have submitted,” he said.