D’Tigress Centre, Evelyn Akhator, has said qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo is a lifelong dream that must come through.

Speaking from her base in Salamanca, Spain, where she plies her trade with CB Avenida, the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket winner said Olympics qualification and an outstanding performance is the height of any professional sports man in the national colours.

She said: “It is really important that we qualify. It is the big deal because it is the biggest in the world. It is a big deal for me being my first Olympics. I will love to go and experience it. It will be a huge achievement to go to the Olympics, not just going there but going there to make history.”

When prodded about her preferred OQT venue, Akhator said Belgium or France would be her destination of choice while remaining optimistic about the team’s chances of picking one of the 10 tickets on offer from the OQT.

“With respect to all the 16 teams, I will possibly love to meet Great Britain, Serbia, maybe Belgium, Spain, Sweden, China and Mozambique in the qualifiers which I believe could brighten our chances of qualification.”

She took out time to appreciate Nigerians who have continued to support the National Team.

The member of the D’Tigress team to the 2018 FIBA Women World Cup in Spain where they finished 8th in the world stressed: “There is no women’s basketball without the fans. It is really great to have people supporting us all the way.

“I see that basketball family keeps growing daily and I really appreciate the fans for supporting us all the way. It is a great energy for us to want to push and see that people are watching women’s basketball.”