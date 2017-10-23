Evans for another arraignment on Monday

Billionaire kidnapping kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, is to be arraigned at another court on Monday (today).

This time, it will be before the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere, with Justice O.A. Taiwo presiding.

Evans will be arraigned for kidnapping Sylvanus Ahanonu in Lagos State and the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the owner of Young Shall Grow Motors, in Festac.

During the operation, Obianodo’s driver and Police escort were killed.

Evans had confessed to both kidnappings before the Police and the media.

Evans is standing trial already before another Lagos court.