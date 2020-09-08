An Evangelist, Chukwudi Ndubuisi, has been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for raping his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter.

The spokesman of the Command, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

Mohammed said operatives of Nnewi Division arrested Ndubuisi, 38, on August 28, 2020 in Ekpunegbu village, Nnewi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said after the incident, Police Detectives took the victim to the hospital for medical examination, where penetration and laceration of her hymen was confirmed by the Medical Doctor.

He said the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang.

Mohammed said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded.