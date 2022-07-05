Eva Wine Nigeria launches ‘Search For Miss Eva’

Nigeria’s No. 1 premium non-alcoholic wine drink, Eva Wine has announced the launch of the “Search for Miss Eva” contest, a five-week online competition to choose a new brand ambassador for Eva Wine.

For five weeks, Eva Wine Nigeria is deploying an exciting online activation which will engage young ladies across Nigeria in a reality-type talent competition with intense activities to test their eligibility for the coveted role.

The excitement starts right from the call for entries. Ladies between the ages of 25 to 35 across Nigeria are required to record a short video celebrating creatively with a bottle of Eva Wine and vibing to the campaign theme song #happymisseva.

Contestants with the best entries will be shortlisted based on the panel’s verdict and the social media engagement they generate. They will advance to the Eva Wine Nigeria portal: evawinenigeria.com for the next round which is the online contest. In this round, shortlisted candidates will be tested for their intelligence, charisma, etiquette, exposure, fitness and other qualities.

Social media users and Nigerians all over the world will also have the opportunity to engage and vote for their favourite contestants via all official handles of the brand; @evawinenigeria on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

According to the agency managing the Eva Wine Campaign, Etu Odi Communications, the ideal Miss Eva must be someone whose profile and personality resonate with the premium qualities of the Eva Wine brand which is known globally for its class, heritage, and beautifully unique packaging and sparkling taste.

“Nigerian women are among the most colourful and beautiful in the world and it is only natural that our Miss Eva comes from one of them. We expect that she is not only an exceptionally colourful personality but also one who is very intelligent, cultured and confident. Because Eva wine is an international brand, our Miss Eva must be a well-educated and exposed young lady who can hold conversations and public debates about a variety of themes.

“Eva wine is made from 100% natural ingredients and offers consumers the healthiest route to self-indulge. Therefore, our ideal brand ambassador, by her carriage and habits, must drip fitness and a healthy lifestyle,” said the Director, Olumide Campbell.

The Search for Miss Eva is a hybrid competition which will be held on social media and other online channels but will also be broadcast to other traditional media channels: TV and Radio.

Two celebrity influencers; BBNaija Star, Anita Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha and Nollywood star and AMVCA 2022 Best Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, have been appointed alongside other influencers to lead the search for Nigeria’s next big brand.

When asked why Eva Wine Nigeria decided not to engage a top celebrity as its brand ambassador, the Country Manager for Eva Group, Temitope Akanji Sanni, said that one of the driving forces of the brand is the desire to support the Nigerian youth through the media and entertainment industry.

He explained further, “So, we are not just looking for a ready-made star, we rather want to make a regular, everyday lady a star. Let that average Nigerian woman who is smart, witty and beautiful be allowed to become a celebrity as well.

“Another way to look at this is that the role practically offers her a path to grow her career with a well-paid job representing our brand for 1 year, as well as the goodies and job benefits it affords her, like international travel opportunities, representing the brand in corporate functions, hosting parties and fun occasions, international exposure; mingling with the A-list celebrities in and outside the country etc…

“The opportunities are simply enormous and our ultimate fulfilment would be when on that stage at the grand finale, a truly convivial lady with exceptional personalities and brains emerges as our Miss Eva.”

The Grand Finale of the competition – a live show to unveil the New Face of Eva Wine – will be held on Sunday, 7th of August, 2022 in the 5-star Marriot Hotels Ikeja. It promises to be an evening of glitz, glamour and quality entertainment with the handsome and amiable host Deyemi Okanlawon.

Eva Wine was introduced into Nigeria in 1989 by Ekulo Ltd. the largest wine distributor by volume in Nigeria. Over the last three decades, Eva Wine has become a household name in Nigeria and a generic name for non–alcoholic wines in the country.

The brand has since evolved with great equity, authority and approval in Nigeria.