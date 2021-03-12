The European Union in partnership with the European Union’s School of Transnational Governance has launched the Young African Leaders Programme, a three-month fully-funded fellowship that will take place in Florence, Italy between September and November 2021.

According to a notice issued on Friday by the Administrator: Thematic Programmes Delegation of the EU to Nigeria and ECOWAS, it is a pilot programme that provides a unique opportunity for policy professionals from Africa to further develop their competencies and skills in an international environment amidst scholars and practitioners.

The programme is open to African civil servants, journalists, entrepreneurs and NGO practitioners with a keen interest in and commitment to transnational policy issues and programmes relevant to African countries, including green transition, trade and regional governance, gender, digital technology and sustainability.

The Programme targets mid-career, high potential policy-makers, diplomats, and professionals from Africa, working in national and local authorities, regional, continental, international organisations and development partners, civil society organisations, academia, media and the private sector in Africa.

It is open to young female and male professionals, mid-career and executives alike, who are nationals of African countries, residing in Africa and are under the age of 45.

In the dynamic academic environment of the European University Institute in Florence, selected participants will take part in workshops, training and skills development sessions, conferences, study visits and field trips in Europe.

Interaction with the other fellows, policy-makers and the academic community at the EUI will make this a truly unforgettable experience.

The three-month leadership programme will take place between September and November 2021 and places are fully-funded with a grant of €2,500 per month.

The African experts are expected to live in the area of Florence for the duration of their stay.

The language of the programme is English.

Further information on the programme is available at: https://stg.eui.eu/africanleaders?msdynttrid=07e9Tf9h7davYtlXmvKYy8cXvwe3zGea2Xav_ZJ3hW4.

Deadline for application is March 31, 2021.