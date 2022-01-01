European Central Bank marks 20 years of euro with lighting  

The European Central Bank (ECB) is marking 20 years anniversary of introducing euro cash in a grand style with light shows at its headquarters in Frankfurt.

The Bank in a statement, confirmed that illumination on the facade of the financial institution began at midnight on January 1, 2022.

“Inspired by Ludwig van Beethoven’s ‘Prelude to the Ode to Joy’, the European anthem, the illumination will display a ‘symphony’ of light consisting of bars, lines and circles in blue and yellow, the colours of the European Union.

The statement added: “After that and until January 9, we will illuminate the building from 17.30 until 23.30 CET (16.30-22.30 GMT) to display different messages about the euro in the 15 euro area languages.’’

Recall that at the turn of the year 2001-02, the euro was introduced in 12 European countries in the form of notes and coins.

Even as the firecrackers were going off, queues were forming at cash machines.

Euro is presently the official currency for 340 million people living in 19 EU countries.

As early as at January 1, 1999, the currency became legal tender for 11 of the then 15 EU member states, but started only electronically.

dpa/NAN