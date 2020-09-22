Capital markets in Europe, America and Asia slumped to lowest levels on Monday, September 21‎, 2020.

A report by Market Watch noted that ‎shares of Europe’s top banks dropped following allegations that they have continued doing business with customers suspected of money laundering and other crimes.

The allegations are contained in an investigative report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.‎‎

As at 4:25 pm, Nigerian time, on Monday, indices of majority of the top global exchanges were trading negative while ‎Nigeria’s All Share Index closed positive with a marginal growth of +0.01%‎.

Chinese market indices were trading positive – SSE Composite Index and SSE 180 Index had grown by +0.08% and +0.03% ‎respectively as at 4:25 pm on Monday.

However, m‎ajor Exchanges such as Dow Jones (USA), Hang Seng (Hong Kong), DAX(Germany), Nasdaq (USA), S&P 500 (USA), Swiss Market Index (Switzerland) and NIFTY were all trading negative as at 4:25 pm on Monday.

Also, ‎Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s KS11, Italy’s MIBTel and Argentina’s MerVal all remained flat at the same period.