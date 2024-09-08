Europe-bound drugs in sanitary pads, hair cream intercepted + Video

Consignments of cocaine and pharmaceutical opioids concealed in ladies sanitary pads and hair treatment cream containers heading to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Cyprus have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at three courier firms in Lagos.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known to newsmen in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said in one of the logistics companies, not less than 30 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.1 kilograms were concealed in hair cream containers recovered by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation.

This was during examination of cargoes going to Ireland on September 3, 2024.

Another consignment of 24 parcels of cocaine weighing 862 grams also hidden in hair cream containers meant for delivery in the United Kingdom was equally intercepted at the same company on September 6.

In the same vein, a total of 525 pills of tramadol 225mg and ecstasy (MDMA) concealed in ladies’ sanitary pads going to Cyprus were seized at another courier firm in Lagos by NDLEA operatives on September 3, 2024, while a shipment of 200 ampoules of promethazine injection and pentazocine injection hidden in food items and herbs heading to London, UK was also seized by operatives on September 4.

Operatives equally intercepted another consignment of tramadol 225mg buried in granulated melon that came from Cameroon and was going to South Africa on September 6.

No fewer than 550,000 pills of tramadol were also intercepted at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 2, 2024 during a joint examination of a cargo that came from Delhi, India with operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service, while a suspect was already arrested in connection with the seizure.

