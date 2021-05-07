Arsenal will be missing when the final of the Europa League is played in Poland’s Gdansk on May 26.

Rather it is Spaniards Villarreal, who are in a first major final after a goalless second leg in London, that will face fell finalist, Manchester United.

The Yellow Submarine, as Villarreal are known, gained revenge for their 2006 Champions League semi-final loss to Arsenal with a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

Villarreal also ended a last four hoodoo as they had lost all five of their previous semi-finals in various competitions.

Coach Unai Emery, a former Arsenal manager, won three Europa Leagues with Sevilla and is on the brink of glory once more.

“Villarreal have missed out on so many semi-final chances to reach the final. But now, finally, we’ve done it,” said defender Pau Torres.

“It’s time to enjoy right now, but immediately important to prepare the final really well, because that’s an historic opportunity.”

They almost repeated their early goal from the first leg but goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved well from Samuel Chukwueze, who was later carried off injured.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the post in the first half for Arsenal with a curling shot.

He also headed onto the woodwork with his last involvement before being substituted 10 minutes from time due to the lingering effect of a malaria infection.

But Villarreal held on to claim a historic date with Manchester United later this month.

Arsenal – a lowly ninth on the domestic front – face a bitterly disappointing conclusion to the campaign.

“We are devastated, really disappointed, but we have to congratulate Villarreal on reaching the final,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

