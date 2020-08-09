Affordable pay-TV StarTimes will air the quarterfinal matches of Europa League on its World Football and Sports Premium Channels.

On Monday, Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United will play against Copenhagen, while Victor Moses’ Inter Milan will face Bayer Leverkusen.

On Tuesday, Shakhtar Donetsk will face Basel, while Wolves battle Sevilla.

All matches will air at 8pm.

Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping his side will be able to go the distance in the Europa League after booking a place in the quarterfinals.

The Reds completed an emphatic 7-1 aggregate victory over LASK in the round of 16 after Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial added their Old Trafford strikes to the five which had already been scored in the first leg in Austria back in March.

Now United head to Germany where FC Copenhagen will provide the last-eight opposition in Cologne on Monday night.

The ultimate aim for the Red Devils is to replicate their 2017 success in the competition, albeit with a very different feel to the proceedings.

This is FC Copenhagen’s first-ever European quarter-final appearance, while they are the first Danish side to reach a major UEFA European quarter-final since Brondy IF in the 1996-97 UEFA Cup.

Not only will the remaining matches in the tournament be played without fans, of course, they will also have the same one-legged format and will all take place in less than a fortnight with the final falling on August 21.

Hopes are high amongst Manchester United’s fans for a trophy this season after failing to clinch any in their domestic leagues.

Manchester United are looking to reach only their second European semi-final since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, doing so in 2016 -17 when they went on to win the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.