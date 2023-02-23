Europa League: Man United knock out Barca

Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff to advance to the last-16 stage of the competition courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success.

The tie was delicately poised following a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week, but Barcelona had the advantage in the 18th minute of Thursday’s affair when Robert Lewandowski converted from the penalty spot.

Man United levelled the scores early in the second period through Fred, though, before Antony came up with the winner in the 73rd minute, as the 20-time English champions won 2-1 on the night and 4-3 in the tie to advance to the knockout round of the tournament.

The hosts had Lisandro Martinez in their side, with the Argentine back after missing the first leg through suspension, but it was otherwise the same team that started the first leg last week.

Barcelona’s side, meanwhile, showed four changes from the first leg, with Pedri (hamstring) and Gavi (suspension) missing out, and Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba dropping to the bench, with Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde coming into the back four.

Man United had a big chance to take the lead in the third minute when Casemiro released Bruno Fernandes down the right with an excellent pass, but the Portugal international could not find a route past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a wide angle.

Barcelona had a half-chance of their own moments later after Raphinha worked space outside the box, but the Brazil international curled over the crossbar.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute of the contest when Fernandes pulled Balde to the ground inside the box, with the referee quick to point to the spot.

Lewandowski stepped up for Barcelona, and the Poland international found the back of the net despite the best efforts of David de Gea, who got a hand to the striker’s effort, which went in off the post.

Fernandes had a half-chance on the volley in the 22nd minute after being found by Luke Shaw inside the Barcelona box, but Ter Stegen was on hand to make a comfortable save.

Fred was next to try his luck for the Red Devils, volleying over the crossbar in the 35th minute after being found by Jadon Sancho, with Man United looking to level the scores before the interval.

Raphinha placed one high of the home side’s goal five minutes before the break, before Barcelona had a big chance to score a second just before the interval following a mistake from De Gea, but Roberto and then Franck Kessie were denied by Casemiro, as Man United survived a very dangerous moment.

Barcelona were comfortable with their one-goal lead at the interval, with Ten Hag’s side restricted to half-chances since the early opportunity that Fernandes passed up at Old Trafford.

Fit-again Antony was introduced for Weghorst at the interval, with the latter finding it difficult to make his mark, and the change saw Marcus Rashford go through the middle.

Man United were level early in the second half, with Fred collecting a pass from Fernandes before finding the bottom corner with a right-footed effort just inside the box.

The home side had another opportunity in the 49th minute when Antony broke into a dangerous position, but the Brazil international just failed to find Rashford with a cross when he might have had a shot himself.

Ter Stegen then saved from Antony in the 55th minute, before Rashford broke into the Barcelona box after excellent work from Fred before being dispossessed at the final moment, with the Red Devils firmly on the front foot at the start of the second period.

There was a scuffle just before the hour, caused by Fernandes smashing the ball into into Frenkie de Jong after a free kick had been awarded.

De Gea made a wonderful save to keep out a point-blank Kounde header in the 64th minute, before the Man United stopper got down well to deny Kessie, as Barcelona started to work their way into the second period.

Alejandro Garnacho and Diogo Dalot replaced Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 67th minute, and the double substitution further increased the home side’s tempo, with Ten Hag’s side taking the lead in the 73rd minute through Antony.

Fernandes did brilliantly to outwork Raphinha in a wide area, and the ball eventually broke for Antony after Fred had a shot blocked, with the Brazilian curling the ball into the bottom corner to send Man United ahead both on the night and in the tie.

Garnacho continued to cause problems down the right, and Rashford was just crowded outside inside the Barcelona box following smart work from the youngster, before the team’s leading goalscorer had a shot deflected into the side-netting during an open period of the contest.

Xavi’s side, as expected, were the team pushing as the match entered stoppage time, of which there were five minutes, and the visitors had a golden chance to level late on when Lewandowski turned the ball towards goal, but Varane was on hand to clear off the line, only for the offside flag to be raised moments later.

The defeat is Barcelona’s first in any competition since the end of October, with the Catalan outfit now focusing on La Liga and the Copa del Rey in the final months of the campaign.

Man United will now switch their attention to the EFL Cup final, with the Red Devils preparing to take on Newcastle United in the final of the competition on Sunday afternoon.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will return to La Liga action on Sunday evening with a trip to Almeria before switching their focus to the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Real Madrid next week.