Manchester United will face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The draw for next month’s eight-team mini-tournament in Germany was made at an empty auditorium in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are all but through having won 5-0 at LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie and United will face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the single-leg quarterfinals.

Wolves would play Roma or Sevilla in the quarterfinals if they overcome Olympiacos, who they drew 1-1 with in the first leg Greece.

It means United and Wolves could face one another in an all-English semi-final should both teams progress to that stage.

Rangers head to Bayer Leverkusen trailing 3-1 from the first leg in Germany and will be rewarded with a match against Inter Milan or Getafe if they manage an almighty comeback.

Shakhtar Donetsk or Wolfsburg against Basel or Frankfurt is the other quarter-final tie.