Manchester United needed extra-time to edge past brave FC Copenhagen 1-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

After 90 minutes, where the two teams couldn’t be separated in hot and humid conditions, Anthony Martial won United’s 21st penalty across all competitions this season and Bruno Fernandes fired it home.

It broke a brave resistance from the Danish champions, who had defended brilliantly but did ride their luck slightly as Mason Greenwood and Fernandes both had struck the post in normal time and Greenwood had a goal ruled out by VAR in the first half for offside.

Copenhagen also had their goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson to thank as he made 13 saves, the joint-most by a goalkeeper in a single Europa League game since the competition’s re-branding in 2009-10.

United will face the winners of Tuesday’s Europa League quarter-final between Wolves and Sevilla for a place in the Europa League final on August 21.