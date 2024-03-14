Europa League: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague, Milan vs Slavia to air live on GOtv

Liverpool will host Sparta Prague at Anfield for the second leg of their Round of 16 Europa League clash.

The match, to be broadcast live on GOtv, had Jurgen Klopp’s men hammer their opponents 5-1 in the first leg.

Alexis Macallister opened the scoring from the spot, then Darwin Nunez gave the Scousers firm control with a stunning brace.

Luis Dias restored the three-goal lead after Conor Bradley scored an own goal, while Dominik Szoboszlai made it five.

Klopp urged his players to maintain the momentum ahead of the game, noting that their opponents are capable of causing massive problems.

“Sparta Prague wants to put things right, and we have to play a perfect football game because it’s our home, it’s our stadium, it’s our competition, we wanted to make it our competition from the first day and we want to go as far as possible,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Also on Thursday, Slavia Prague will be hoping to overturn their two-goal deficit when they visit San Siro to take on AC Milan.

Despite going one man down early in the clash after El Hadji Malick Diouf was sent off, Slavia managed to battle the Italians in a thrilling 2-4 contest.

Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock for AC Milan, but David Doudera pulled one back for the hosts.

Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek found the back of the net to give Rossoneri a two-goal lead, but Ivan Schranz strike reduced the deficit before Christian Pulisic found the net one last time to ensure Milan head into the second leg with a two-goal lead.

In the Europa Conference League, Aston Villa will hope to bounce back from a 0-4 thumping at home in the league when they host Ajax Amsterdam.

In the first leg, Unai Emery’s men were held to a 0-0 draw.

