Europa League: Leipzig coach dreads Joe Aribo, two others

Domenico Tedesco has highlighted three Rangers men his RB Leipzig side must be wary of.

The head coach is looking forward to his side squaring off against the Light Blues in their Europa League semi-final.

Having watched plenty of tape on the Glasgow giants, Tedesco pinpointed tricky winger Ryan Kent as a top star within their ranks.

And even though Gers will be without Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos, their rival manager believes they’re still strong in the forward areas.

“They lost six matches in Europe but you have to look at how they lost, who did they beat?” Tedesco asked.

“They eliminated Dortmund which tells us it all. We are aware of their qualities, they’re physically strong and always match their opponents.

“They’re similar to Union Berlin, man-orientated, very strong, strong on the wings, they have great individuals.

“For example, Ryan Kent really sticks out.

“It’s a semi-final, If you achieve this target you can be sure that you are a strong team. We know that Roofe will miss the game, they can play Aribo as a No.10, he is strong in the half-spaces, and they also have Fashion JR.

“They have strong players with a lot of speed.

“Any player that plays in the forward areas for them is strong.”