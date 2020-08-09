Manchester United have included Odion Ighalo in their first team squad that travelled to Cologne on Sunday.

United have arrived in Germany ahead of Europa League quarter-final with FC Copenhagen and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is due to speak to the media later in the evening.

Among the confirmed squad members pictured on various players’ Instagram accounts were David De Gea, Bruno Fernandes. Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Daniel James were also on the plane.

United then posted a picture of the squad on the steps of the plane, with teenagers Ethan Galbraith, Teden Mengi and Ethan Laird all present.

United confirmed squad members for Europa League final tournament: Bishop, De Gea, Grant, Dalot, Fosu-Mensah, Laird, Lindelof, Mengi, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Fernandes, Galbraith, Garner, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Ighalo, James, Rashford.