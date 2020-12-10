Arsenal ended their Europa League group stage campaign with a 100 per cent winning record, beating Dundalk 4-2 at the Aviva Stadium.

Mikel Arteta changed his entire XI for the trip to Dublin, naming a raft of youngsters in his squad, and they took an early lead when Eddie Nketiah slotted home.

Mohamed Elneny scored a sensational, curling effort shortly after to double Arsenal’s lead in style.

But Dundalk – who had won the FAI Cup in the same stadium on Sunday – were not to end their Europa League campaign without a bit of noise as Jordan Flores pulled a goal back with his own fierce effort.

The second half took longer to get going but young players Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun added two more, before Sean Hoare’s late header added another moment to savour in Dundalk’s final game of the season.

Arsenal were already guaranteed top spot in Group B and have won six consecutive major European matches for the first time since November 2005 and are now nine unbeaten on the road in Europe for the first time.