Mason Greenwood played a starring role with a marvellous brace as Manchester United thumped AZ Alkmaar 4-0 to secure their status as group winners in the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made nine changes from the victory over Manchester City with only Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial keeping their places.

Nemanja Matic was handed his first start since the reverse fixture on October 3 in a much-changed United side.

But the changes appeared to affect the chemistry between the players with AZ certainly starting the brighter of the two sides.

Indeed, United’s only shot on target in the half came when Andreas Pereira found space down the left and fired at goalkeeper Marco Bizot to earn a corner early on.

The Dutch side had the better opportunities with striker Dani De Wit and Calvin Stengs both fluffing their lines from the edge of the box within a minute of each other.

But after the break, United took more risks and their bold approach paid off as Matic and Mata combined delightfully down the left and Ashley Young fired home from a tight angle to open the scoring – or rather, the floodgates.

United had a second just four minutes later when Greenwood robbed Midtsjo of possession, perhaps unfairly, before striking a clean effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Before AZ knew it, they were 3-0 down. Jordy Clasie made a clumsy challenge on Greenwood in the area and referee Sandro Scharer had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Up stepped Juan Mata and the Spaniard found beat Bizot with a fierce effort.

With a goal and an assist under his belt, Greenwood had the bit between his teeth and the 18-year-old showed his fearlessless on the ball as he took it Wijndal before squeezing a low effort in at the far post. The goalkeeper should have done better, but the element of surprise had to be factored in.

Those four goals arrived in just 11 minutes and AZ looked dazed and confused after a devastating period of play from the hosts.

United played out the remaining half an hour with the confident, fast-flowing football Solskjaer has demanded for some time – and perhaps the answer all along has been Greenwood, who surely must be in contention to start against Everton on Sunday.