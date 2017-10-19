Europa League: Giroud stunner lifts Arsenal

Olivier Giroud has netted with a late overhead kick to earn Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in Thursday’s Europa League clash in Serbia.

The match appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw until Giroud directed an effort into the top corner from eight yards to earn the Gunners their third successive win in Group H.

Red Star had their own chances but after Milan Rodic was sent off for two bookable offences, the home side were unable to hang on for what would have been a credible point.

However, the first chance went the way of the Gunners, with Theo Walcott being superbly denied by Milan Borjan after the ball had fallen invitingly for him from a free kick.

Giroud got himself on the scoresheet with another sensational strike.

The forward had done nothing all match but the Frenchman was able to send an overhead kick into the top corner after a fine interchange which also involved Jack Wilshere and Walcott.