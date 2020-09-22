Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, has left Leon Balogun out of his Europa League squad for Thursday’s clash with Willem II – while Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe are included for the trip to Holland.

Balogun was on the bench for the weekend draw with Hibs at Easter Road and has struggled with some niggly injuries since his last appearance against St. Johnstone last month.

The defender’s omission from the squad would suggest he’s still not close to full fitness – despite being on the bench at the weekend – and will raise some concerns for supporters.

Jack and Roofe both missed the trip to Easter Road with calf injuries and were expected to be out for a few weeks so there may be some positive news to come on that front over the next 48 hours.

Balogun missing out means it is almost certain that Gerrard decides to go with Fil Helander and Connor Goldson in central defence against the Dutch side as the Gers look to book their place in the playoff round.

Jack and Roofe’s inclusion could just be a bit of a curveball by Gerrard but if either (or both) are fit to play a part it will give Rangers more options tactically.