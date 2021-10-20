Europa League: Daka’s four goals inspires Leicester against Spartak Moscow

Leicester City came back from two goals down to beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in Russia, with Patson Daka scoring all four goals in a UEFA Europa League thriller on Wednesday.

Daka becomes the first Leicester player to score four goals in a single match since Derek Hines in November 1958.

Hines scored the four goals against Aston Villa.

Leicester have struggled throughout their European campaign and had looked to be on course for another damaging defeat in the snowy Russian capital as Spartak took a 2-0 lead.

But the magnificent Zambia international’s four coolly-taken goals boosted their Europa League qualification hopes.

Alexander Sobolev had fired in the first for Spartak Moscow via a deflection before former Nigeria International Victor Moses set up Jordan Larsson – the son of ex-Swedish international forward Henrik – to slot in the second in the 44th minute.

Crucially, though, Leicester responded immediately, with Daka slotting in after getting on the end of Nigeria International Kelechi Iheanacho’s chipped through-ball just 74 seconds later.

Daka, who was a goalscoring late substitute in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Manchester United, levelled matters soon after the break with another neat finish, again set up by Iheanacho just three minutes into the second half.

The striker was not finished yet and, when Youri Tielemans’ pass split the hosts, Daka slipped the ball under Maksimenko to give Leicester a 54th-minute lead for a scoreline which seemed improbable before half-time.

Leicester lost Tielemans to injury but it failed to stop them and Daka seemingly wrapped up the points with 12 minutes left, latching on to Maddison’s pass and finding the corner.

There was still time for Spartak to scare City, courtesy of Sobolev’s second goal and the hosts’ third of the game with four minutes left, but the Foxes were able to hold on for the crucial win.

It was Leicester’s first of the season’s competition, leaving them second in Group C on four points, two behind leaders Legia Warsaw, who face Italian side Napoli on Thursday.