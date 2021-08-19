Europa League: Awoniyi grabs brace in Union Berlin win

Taiwo Awoniyi has followed up on his debut goal in the Bundesliga last weekend with a brace for Union Berlin to move a big step closer to reaching the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Awoniyi, who recently completed a permanent transfer to Union Berlin from Liverpool, opened scoring in the sixth minute, before he grabbed his brace on 31 minutes as his German club ran away 4-0 winners at KuPs of Finland.

Henry Uzochukwu, a defender, played for the Finnish club.

The return leg will be played next Thursday in Germany with the overall winners of this playoff booking a place in the group stage of the newly introduced international competition.