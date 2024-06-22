Euro 2024: Roberto Baggio robbed at gunpoint during Italy’s loss to Spain

Former world player of the year Roberto Baggio has been injured in a robbery at his home in northern Italy and had to be treated in hospital.

According to Italian media reports, five armed men forced their way into the 57-year-old’s villa near Vicenza on Thursday.

This was while he was watching Italy’s 1-0 European Championship defeat to Spain on television with his family.

One of the perpetrators is said to have hit Baggio with a rifle butt and injured him in the head as Baggio tried to defend himself.

“Fortunately, the violence I suffered only caused me stitches, bruises, and a lot of fear,” he was reported as saying by the ANSA news agency on Friday.

Baggio and his family were reportedly locked in a room.

The thieves then ransacked the house and stole watches, jewellery, and money.

After the criminals had left the villa, Baggio broke down the door and alerted the police.

Nobody else was injured apart from the 1993 World Player of the Year and 1994 World Cup runner-up.

dpa/NAN.