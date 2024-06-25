Euro 2024: Netherlands, France target top spot as Round 16 race continues

The duo of Netherlands and France will hope to win their respective games against Austria and Poland to boost their chances of emerging as the leader in Group D at the ongoing Euro 2024.

These Euro 2024 games, including that between Austria and Poland, will be aired live on GOtv.

Netherland and France held each other to a goalless draw last week, but the Dutch currently lead the group on account of having scored more goals than the French team, but they will have to prove their mettle against a resurgent Austrian team under the tutelage of Ralf Rangnick.

Didier Deschamps will hope captain Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a broken nose against Austria, will be cleared to start in a crucial tie against an already eliminated Poland.

Deschamp is hoping his star studded forwards can find form in front of goal as Les Bleus’ only goal in the tournament is an own goal from Austrian’ Max Wober.

In Group C, Gareth Southgate’s England will be hoping to secure victory against Slovenia to retain their position as group leaders.

The Three Lions’ output in front of goal has been underwhelming despite boasting an array of attacking talents.

While Denmark and Serbia will have to fight for survival when they meet.

The Danish squad managed to draw their first two matches, while Serbia lost their opening game against England and drew their second against Slovenia.

Another draw could be dicey for Denmark if Slovenia defeats England, while Serbia needs victory to boost their qualification chance.

On Wednesday, the quartet of Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine in Group E need victory to ensure a seamless passage to the next round.

The four teams are currently tied on three points each and the results of their respective ties will determine the teams advancing to the next round. Slovakia will take on Romania on GO Select 2 (ch 64), while Ukraine and Belgium will clash on GO Football (ch 61) simultaneously at 5pm.

In Group F, the trio of Turkiye, Czech and Georgia will be jostling to join Portugal in the Round of 16. Portugal and Georgia will face each other on GO Football (ch 61), while Czech and Turkey will go head-to-head on GO Select 2 (ch 64) simultaneously at 8pm.

