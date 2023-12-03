Euro 2024: England gets favourable draw + Full draws

England have been drawn into Group C for next summer’s European Championship alongside Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.

The Three Lions will open their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024.

This will be before facing Denmark in Frankfurt on June 20 and Slovenia in Cologne on June 25 in their final two group fixtures.

“I don’t think England can complain with that group, I think it’s pretty favourable when you look at some of the teams that have been drawn out against each other so I think Gareth (Southgate) will be extremely happy,” Ex-England forward Alan Shearer told BBC Sport in reaction to the draw.

Scotland will take on the hosts Germany in the opening match of the competition in Munich on June 14, and Steve Clarke’s side are also joined in Group A by Hungary and Switzerland.

Group B is particularly intriguing, with the holders Italy in alongside Croatia and Spain, while Wales will be in a very tough section if they are able to navigate their way through the playoffs, which also includes Poland, Finland and Estonia.

Indeed, progression for Wales to the tournament would see them go into Group D alongside the tournament favourites France, Austria and the Netherlands.

One of Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine and Iceland will be in Group E, meanwhile, alongside Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

Meanwhile, in Group F, Turkey, Portugal and the Czech Republic will be joined by one of Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.

The top two teams in every group will automatically advance to the last-16 stage of the competition, while the four best third-placed teams will also progress to the knockout round.

Euro 2024 draw in full:

Group A

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

Playoff Winner A

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Playoff Winner B

Group F

Turkey

Playoff Winner C

Portugal

Czech Republic.