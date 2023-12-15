Eunisell reaffirms commitment to local content development

Eunisell, a leading provider of specialty chemicals and solutions to the oil and gas industry with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and local content development, has again demonstrated its dedication to fostering local content.

The firm is also determined to promote building capacity within the industry.

Eunisell demonstrated its determination at the just concluded Practical Nigerian Content Conference.

The event, which was held recently in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, served as a platform for industry leaders, stakeholders, and key players who converged and discussed strategies for advancing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Eunisell, a prominent participant, showcased its unwavering commitment to driving local content initiatives and contributing to the growth of the sector.

At the heart of Eunisell’s participation was an impressive exhibition that showcased the company’s innovative solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and commitment to sustainability.

The exhibition drew attention to Eunisell’s significant contributions to local content development and emphasised the company’s role in building a robust and self-sufficient oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Eunisell seized the platform to underscore its commitment to building capacity within the industry.

The firm has been actively involved in training and development programs aimed at empowering local talent, enhancing skills, and ensuring that the workforce is equipped to meet the evolving demands of the oil and gas sector.

Kenneth Okeiyi, the CEO of Eunisell, expressed enthusiasm about the conference and its opportunities to engage with industry stakeholders.

He said: “Eunisell is proud to be part of initiatives that drive the growth of local content in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Our commitment goes beyond providing products and services; we are dedicated to empowering local talent and fostering sustainable development.”

Eunisell also used the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to collaborative efforts with government agencies, industry partners, and local communities.

It believes sustainable development can only be achieved through strong partnerships and a collective commitment to advancing the industry.