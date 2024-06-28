Eunisell applauds Abia Warriors for reaching President Federation Cup finals

A leading chemicals solutions firm, Eunisell Limited, has applauded Abia Warriors for making it to the finals of the President Federation Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Eunisell became the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor for the year 2022/23 NPFL season to enhance the private sector’s involvement in the country’s national professional league after having sponsored Rivers United FC for six years.

According to the Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, the significant milestone achievement underscores the value of Eunisell’s sponsorship and the positive impact of the company’s support on the team’s performance.

He noted that the club’s performance exemplifies the success that can be achieved through strong partnerships and dedicated support.

Ikenga said: Eunisell is proud to be part of this journey and look forward to celebrating this milestone achievement more with the team and our community, when they lift the trophy on Saturday.

“Our sponsorship has been a catalyst for success, reminiscent of our support for Rivers United, who were the Nigerian Professional League champions in 2022.

“This marks the second year of our sponsorship of Abia Warriors FC, and their unprecedented advancement to the finals exemplifies the benefits of our partnership.”

Ikenga also commended the players, coaches, backroom staff and management of the club for their hard work and dedication to duty, and urged them to do their best to win the trophy.

The highly anticipated final match is scheduled for Saturday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, commencing at 4pm.

The event will be graced by the presence of the Governor of Abia State or the Deputy Governor, further highlighting the importance and prestige of the occasion.

As an innovative company, Eunisell has continued to show serious commitment to the growth of the NPFL and clubs.

The company entered Nigeria’s football league space as a sponsor of the defunct Sharks FC of Port Harcourt in 2015, and later Rivers United, from inception, in 2016 through 2022.