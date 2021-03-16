The European Union has reported Nigeria to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The complaint was about Nigeria’s policy on dairy.

Director General of the WTO Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made this disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday when she visited the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Okonjo-Iweala said the WTO has received a letter from the European Union complaining about Nigeria’s restrictions on milk and dairy products.

She said the WTO will look into the complaint but urged Nigerian to take advantage of the trade remedy initiative in place at the WTO to protect local industries.

Reacting, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, said the process to bring milk and dairy products has been on for six years with the milk and dairy producers treating the matter with levity.

One of the producers, he said, has been in Nigeria for over 60 years and has not deemed it necessary to engage in backward integration rather but is comfortable importing products.

