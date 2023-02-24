EU Observation Mission condemns violence hours to polls

The European Union Observation Mission to the 2023 General Election in Nigeria has condemned the recent act of violence in the country.

The position of the EU EOM on the violence in parts of the country was contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The EU EOM singled out the recent politically-linked assassination in some parts of the country leading up to the election day.

The EU EOM Chief Observer, Barry Andrews, urged all electoral stakeholders to engage in a manner that reflects the spirit of the Peace Accord signed on February 22.

Andrews urged the candidates, political parties, their supporters and all Nigerians to act responsibly for a peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

He said: “The EU EOM condemns the recent acts of severe and coordinated incidents of violence, in particular the recent assassination, and urges authorities to hold those responsible to account.

“The EU EOM urge all electoral stakeholders to engage in a manner that reflects the spirit of the Peace Accord signed on 22 February – on election day and in the days that follow as votes are counted and tabulated, and results are announced.

“Furthermore, we urge security agencies to fulfill their responsibilities and ensure an enabling environment for peaceful elections.”

The mission urged stakeholders to channel any concern on the election or its outcome through designated election tribunals and courts as provided for in the laws of Nigeria.

Andrews added: “The EU EOM will continue to observe the electoral process, including the transparency of the election administration, the impartiality of security agencies, and the independence of the judiciary.

“The EU Election Observation Mission has been deployed by the European Union upon an invitation from the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on February 23, some unknown gunmen killed Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District.