EU member states call for mandatory solar panels on certain buildings

Five EU member states on Thursday called for mandatory solar panels on certain buildings to spur a faster exit from the bloc’s energy dependency on Russia.

In a letter to the European Commission, seen by dpa, the energy ministers of Austria, Belgium, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Spain said every solar project “immediately and directly reduces our energy dependence on Russia”.

The letter proposes measures to the EU executive branch which would expand solar power in the European Union, reduce energy costs in the bloc and lower carbon emissions.

Public buildings, factories, supermarkets and other buildings with flat roofs must be equipped with solar panels, the energy ministers said.

Solar panelling should be expanded on a wider basis to new housing as well as renovated homes, the letter said.

It added that the commission must make more EU budget funds available to fund the projects.

The EU executive branch was to present plans later in May over how to become independent of Russian energy imports in the wake of the Ukraine war.

The five EU member states wanted measures to boost solar energy production to be included in the plan and for the commission to examine what investments were necessary.

