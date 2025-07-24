EU, editors collaborate to fight fake news, disinformation

The Nigerian Guild of Editors and the European Union (EU) are collaborating through a one-day training programme for editors and media executives to stem the negative impact of fake news, disinformation and misinformation in the Nigeria media landscape.

In a statement signed by the NGE President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild said the training programme, which takes place in Lagos today (July 25, 2025), with institutional support by the EU, is informed by the growing concern that fake news has a huge capacity to damage the credibility of journalists and the media, if not checked.

“The EU and the NGE will organize a one-training programme for editors and media executives across different media platforms. The objective of the programme is to equip editors with the necessary skills and knowledge required to identify and debunk misinformation, fake news, disinformation, promoting accurate/trustworthy reporting, and imbibing the discipline of verification in news reporting – in the Nigerian media industry,” the NGE stated.

Giving a background and justification to the programme, the professional body of editors and media executives in Nigeria said that the spread of misinformation, fake news and disinformation has become a major concern in Nigeria, with fake news and propaganda threatening to undermine the credibility of the mass media and the stability of the country.

It added: “It is common knowledge that editors/media executives play a critical role – in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information published in their respective media organizations.

“However, recent experiences have proved that editors need the necessary technical skills and training to effectively identify and debunk misinformation.’’

The Guild explained further that the proliferation of social media and other digital platforms has made it easier for misinformation and fake news to spread quickly, often with devastating consequences.

According to the Guild, “the Nigerian media industry requires accurate and trustworthy reporting to promote informed decision-making, stability and holding government at all levels to account. Editors play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information published in their respective media outfits.’’

On the expected outcomes of the training programme, the NGE said it aims to improve fact-checking skills and knowledge to effectively identify and debunk misinformation; enhance accuracy and reliability of reporting in the Nigerian media landscape.

Targeting 50 editors from various media houses, including print, online, and broadcast media, the statement added that the programme is expected to promote informed decision-making among the Nigerian public through access to accurate and trustworthy information.

Those to make presentations at the programme are Azu Isiekwene, Executive Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, LEADERSHIP Newspapers and Dr. David Ajikobi, Executive Director, Africa Check.

The will treat such topics as “Principles of Fact-Checking: Understanding the Role of Editors in Fact-checking And the Principles of Accuracy, Fairness, and Transparency;” Identifying Misinformation and Disinformation: Analyzing Examples of Misinformation, Disinformation and Fake News” and “Fact-Checking Tools and Resources: Overview of Fact-checking Tools; Analyzing Complex Fact-checking Scenarios.”

The statement said that the EU Ambassador to Nigeria/ECOWAS, His Excellency, Gautier Mignot, will declare the training program open after a brief remark.

