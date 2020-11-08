Samuel Eto’o is reportedly recovering having been involved in a car accident in Cameroon.

Eto’o, who shone for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea during his career, was reportedly hit from behind.

He was in Nkongsamba-Littoral Region of Cameroon, on his way back from the West Region of the country.

It’s believed Eto’o’s car was damaged but the 39-year-old is reportedly in a stable condition.

Eto’o won three Champions League titles during his career, including one with Inter.

On that season, he previously said: “That team was like a family, like a second home, all united, from the cooks to the warehouse workers. This was our secret.

“The treble is an extraordinary memory also because I lived it with incredible people.

“All my companions, of course, but also Massimo Moratti, who was like a second dad in my life.”

The forward went on to sign for Everton, and added: “Honestly, signing for Everton was one of the best decisions I’ve ever taken.

“I had other offers, I spoke with Liverpool and other teams had been talking with me.

“But when I spoke with the Everton manager [Roberto Martinez], everything changed, and I didn’t look at any of the other offers I had.

“When I met him, I immediately fell in love with Everton. I was excited by his plans for the club and his ideas on the game… that is what took me to Everton.

“I was disappointed to be at Everton for only a short period. When I came, I knew I was joining another big club, no doubt.

“I had played a lot at all my previous clubs and managed to entertain the fans, while achieving a lot of different things.

“But at Everton, even though I played in a few games, I don’t think the fans ever saw the real Samuel Eto’o. A bit like at Chelsea, I don’t think they saw the best of me there either.”