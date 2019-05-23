The Presidency has accused Egypt Air and Ethiopian Airlines of running drug cartels in Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this when she appeared before the Senate Adhoc Committee set up by the Senate to look into circumstances that led to the arrest of Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia last year over alleged possession of a banned substance, Tramadol.

Dabiri-Erewa also said many of the scanners at Nigerian Airports were not functioning.

Dabiri-Erewa, who is also Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, accused Egypt and Ethiopian Airlines of running drug cartels at International Airports across the country.

She explained that Aliyu’s ordeal in Saudi Arabia before the intervention of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which led to her release, was caused by a drug cartel collaborating with officials of the two airlines.

She said: “We have other foreign and local airlines operating at our airports, but Egyptian and Ethiopian Airlines have drug cartels operating at our International Airports.

“They operate alongside local collaborators.

“It is not Air Peace, not Arik Air but Egyptian and Ethiopian Airlines.”