Ethiopian Airlines boosts Lagos operations to 14 weekly flights

Ethiopian Airlines has said starting from July 1, 2025, Nigerian passengers will have increased options out of Lagos with an extra daily flight.

The Largest African Airline said the extra flights would offer immediate connection to many African and Asian destinations.

According to the carrier, with these extra flights, there would be instant connection that reduces the total hours of flight time for passengers and there would be four evening flights at 10pm and another three at 5:40 am.

Speaking on the development the Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Mrs Firiehiwot Mekonnen, said: “We are offering these extra benefits to reward our loyal passengers as we offer more flights and options out of Lagos.

“These extra flights help us improve service delivery and reduce costs for travellers. Most of our passengers will now arrive at their destinations faster.

“The 14 weekly flights from Lagos do not just offer more flights, it comes with extra benefits. More baggage allowance. You can also get double double miles if you fly with us.”

However, the extra baggage allowance is for passengers going to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Madras and Dubai.

