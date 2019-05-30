Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday confirmed that its ET901/29 flight made an aborted landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The General Manager of the Nigeria operations of the airline, Firihiewot Mekonnen, in a statement, blamed the incident on bad weather.

Mekonnen said the aircraft, carrying 393 passengers from Addis Ababa to Lagos, encountered bad weather during landing.

She said the aircraft had to make a go-around-the-airport for better and smooth landing, in line with aviation procedure.

She said: “On a second attempt, it made a safe and normal landing. According to safety standards, pilots are encouraged to make a similar go-around in such cases.

“However, some media incorrectly reported this standard safety precautionary go-around.”

The General Manager, Public Relations of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Sam Adurogboye, also confirmed the incident, saying, however, that the aircraft did not overshoot the runway.

Adurogboye said: “Ethiopian Airlines came into Lagos at a time it was raining and reduced visibility, hence it had to go back and hovered for a while.

“Finally, it came back and landed safely.”