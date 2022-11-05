Ethiopia: Atiku exalts Obasanjo on peace, declares his image deserves to be in redesigned note

A former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PD, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for restoring peace to Ethiopia.

The former VP said given his previous roles, Obasanjo’s image deserved to be in the upcoming redesigned naira note.

Atiku, in a press release he personally signed declared he was not surprised at his former boss, recalling that he did the same thing in Liberia, São Tomé and Príncipe during their tenure which lasted between 1999 and 2007.

He noted “If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations”.

“Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo. A man whose image ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent.

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate you, President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, for successfully ending the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. And I thank God for the gift of wisdom and foresight He gave you, which you have used creditably to steer Nigeria and Africa on the right path” Atiku stated.





