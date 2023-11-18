Ethical values remain guiding light for humanity — Obi, Ikechukwu

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has underscored the necessity for cultivating individuals grounded in ethical values.

He spoke at the UNESCO World Philosophy Day on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Obi stressed the need for ethical responsibility to ensure technology’s accessibility, tackle inequalities, champion digital equity, safeguard data privacy and ensure equitable resource distribution.

Focusing on the conference’s theme: “The Human of the Future and the Future of the Human,” Obi delved into profound inquiries regarding humanity’s trajectory, drawing inspiration from Socrates’s timeless adage: “An unexamined life is not worth living.”

Acknowledging substantial technological advancements like biotechnology, genetic engineering, reproductive health and smartphones, Obi anticipated even more captivating inventions in the future.

However, he emphasised the vital need to intertwine ethical considerations with these innovations.

Expressing concern, Obi lamented how certain technological innovations, notably BIVAS, intended to simplify operations, turned into a nightmare in Nigeria due to erroneous indices and assumptions by its citizens.

Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, as the lead paper presenter, emphasised the pivotal role of humans as the primary resource of nations.

Ikechukwu advocated for ethical stewardship alongside technological advancements, urging the integration of critical thinking, creativity and global awareness into education for a progressive future.

He urged for a collective embrace of wisdom, compassion and commitment to steer technology for the greater good of humanity, fostering progress in harmony with human values.

In his Welcome address, Prof. Arinze Agbanusi, Head of the Department of Philosophy, NAUA, highlighted philosophy’s esteemed status as the “Queen of all Sciences”, justifying the celebration of World Philosophy Day.

Agbanusi described the event as a platform to brainstorm on vital issues aimed at fostering interpersonal and intrapersonal relationships, social cohesion and human development.

Prof. Charles Esimone, Vice Chancellor of NAUA and Chief Host of the event, expressed gratitude to all attendees, affirming the university’s ongoing leadership in intellectual discussions and research.

Valentine Ozigbo, Chairman of the event, encouraged both students and all Nigerians to embrace hard work and ethical values for Nigeria’s collective advancement.

The climax of the event was the conferment of the star award of the “Philosopher King of the Decade” on Obi.

Other recipients of awards of different categories were: Ikechukwu, Ozigbo, Victor Umeh, Ifeanyi Uba, Joseph Ikechebelu, Godalex Ezeani, Bona Christus Umeogu and Mike Udah among others.

The event welcomed attendees, including students, lecturers and individuals from various walks of life.