Etebo may seal Watford permanent deal

Ogbenekaro Etebo could become a permanent Watford player before the end of the season, StokeonTrentLive understood.

The 25-year-old midfielder is on a season-long loan with option to buy at Vicarage Road and made an eye-catching Premier League debut in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

He has gone down a storm with Watford fans and it is believed he will trigger an automatic transfer if he plays a set number of matches this campaign.

Watford also have an option to buy next summer for a base figure of about £2m, as reported by The Athletic, for a player who would be going into the final 12 months of his contract at Stoke. That fee could rise substantially depending on the success of his time at the club.

It has been an excellent transfer window for Stoke, moving on 12 senior players who were not in Michael O’Neill ‘s first team plans, and using a big cheque for Burnley-bound Nathan Collins to improve the squad.

John Obi Mikel has also taken up a lucrative offer in Kuwait while four youth prospects are out on loan to try to spur their progress.

At one point there were 20 players who had contracts running out in the summer of 2022, although the club has the option to extend the deals for a couple of younger prospects.