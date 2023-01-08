ESUTH lecturer unveils book ‘Waymaker’

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), lecturer, Dr Adaobi Nwoye, has unveiled her book “Waymaker”.

Introducing the book, Nwoye who teaches at Faculty of Education, said she wrote “Waymaker” at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic as a series which was borne primarily out of a strategy to deal with the hopelessness around her, family and the world.

“Waymaker is a story that inspires hope in the most debilitating circumstances.

“Initially, I was posting the series on my WhatsApp status daily and weekly and could not sustain the tempo.

“I took the advice of a friend who insisted I should stop posting it online but consider publishing the entire story as a novel,” Nwoye said.

The Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Lawrence Agubuzu, urged tertiary institutions in Nigeria to be involved in book launch by their staff members.

The royal father said that such financial gestures by universities, would encourage lecturers to write books.

He noted that the 428 page-book was three times more voluminous than any inaugural lecture.

The traditional ruler, who decried the number of people at the event, said: “This part of the world, people do not read and as such, do not appreciate book launch, unlike some other parts of the world.”

He said Nwoye drew her inspiration for writing while in university, adding that there was need for students to attend book launches as many of them might draw inspiration from such launches.

Agubuzu, who is the Chairman of the event, said the reintroduction of History in schools by Federal Government would help students to tell stories.

He congratulated the author, sayllvioobhxghving: “She has been making us proud and I am very proud of her.”

Reviewing the book earlier, Prof. Damian Opata described it as “significant and well written novel” that would inspire so many Nigerians in their situation of hopelessness.

Opata, who is a retired lecturer from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), commended Nwoye, explaining that the book “Waymaker” was interesting, full of suspense and capable of uniting broken homes.

“The book has introduced something new to the literary work in Nigeria as so many can draw their inspiration and hope from it,” he said.

The book is the 15th published by Nwoye, comprising six adult books and nine for children.

The event was attended by a former Chief of Staff to Gov Sullivan Chime, Mr Victor Atuonwu, Chancellor, Coal City University, Chief Chinedu Ani, lecturers from ESUT, friends and family members.