ESUT: Three staff, one student suspended for alleged sale of grades, extortion, others

In demonstration of its commitment to maintaining academic integrity and excellence, the Management of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, has suspended three personnel indefinitely over their alleged involvement in extortion, alterations and sale of grades to students.

This development came on the heels of a report from the ESUCOM Disciplinary Committee which was reviewed by the Management Committee set up to probe such cases.

The affected staff include: Dr Ezugwu Samuel Ndubuisi (Department of Anatomy); Dr Ugwuishi Emeka (Department of Physiology; and Dr Nwafor Charles (Department of Physiology).

The aforementioned staff remain suspended with effect from January 23, 2025, pending further investigations from the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

In the same vein, a student of the Medical Laboratory Science Department, identified as ThankGod Chinonso Obi, was equally suspended for aiding and abetting the aforementioned offences.

The suspension letter was dated January 29, 2025, and signed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Aloysius-Michaels Okolie.

