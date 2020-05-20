The Governing Council of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology on Wednesday appointed Prof. Charles Eze as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

The Director, Public Relations Department of the university, Ossy Ugwuoti, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu.

Ugwuoti said that Eze, a professor of Science Education, was until his appointment the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university.

Eze replaces the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Luke Anike, who bowed out after completing his five year tenure.