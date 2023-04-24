Esther Igbekele, Timmy Sax, others storm Feast of Praise  

The annual Feast of Praise normally organised by Elder Gbenga Daodu of Christ Apostolic Church Agbala Itura, Lagos is set to hold on Friday 28th April 2023.

This year’s event will be a combo of the 2022/23 editions, and it is slated to hold at the Christ Apostolic Church, Ibudo Iyanu, located on Ahmed Mohammed Way, off Oja Oba Bus Stop Kotangowa Area, Abule Egba,Lagos.

The converner, Elder Gbenga Daodu stated that this year’s edition would be a combo because it was not possible to hold last year’s edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “For the greater part of 2022, the coronavirus pandemic was still much raging. There was the need to maintain the safety and medical protocols of social distancing among others. So I couldn’t organise that of last year

“So this year, it will be double portion of praise feast and people will be greatly blessed as burdens will be lifted.”

He said a number of talented gospel artistes have been lined up to perform that day.

Elder Daodu said the list includes songress Esther Igbekele, Elijah Akintunde, Yomi Apala, Bola Discovery, Mary Arowomole, Timmy Sax and the Jesus Poet, Amos Aluko.

He said Pastor Israel Afolabi is the Chief Host, while the programme will commence by 9pm.

Elder Daodu added, “The Bible says God inhabits the praise of His people, so come on Friday 28th April and let’s praise the Lord together. And the Heavens will release our blessings, healings and deliverance.”