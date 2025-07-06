Estevão shines as Chelsea pick FIFA Club World Cup semi-final ticket

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has described his team’s qualification for the semi-finals of the ongoing Club World Cup, as ‘a perfect one’.

Maresca, said this during a post match news conference after the crucial win, that he was happy because they won and also because Willian Estevao scored.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chelsea secured a spot in the semi-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a 2-1 win in a closely contested match.

Chelsea’s new number 10 jersey, Cole Palmer, connected Trevoh Chalobah’s diagonal pass to put the English Premier League side into the lead in the 15th minute of play to score his first FIFA Club World Cup goal.

Brazilian star Willian Estevao, who Chelsea signed last summer, smashed home an equaliser for Palmeiras in the 53rd minute from an almost impossible angle.

Estevao’s silky skills and mesmerising display tormented Chelsea for most part of the game, giving the English Premier League side’s fans a glimpse of the talent they have signed in a deal that could eventually rise to £52 million.

The Brazilian side lost it all when Malo Gusto’s cross deflected off Giay Agustin for an own goal to send Chelsea into the last four.

Maresca said: “Estevao is very good, a huge talent, fantastic player.

“The only thing is when you come from South America or another part of the world, you will need time to adapt.

“We are going to help him to adapt, be happy and enjoy football.

“We have no doubt he will be an important player for Chelsea.”

In spite of the loss, Palmeiras’ Estevão stole the show with a memorable performance in what was his last game for the Brazilians.

NAN reports that the young star’s impressive display will be remembered by fans, even as his team exited the competition.

Estevao, who was a constant threat down Palmeiras’s right, had the most touches in Chelsea’s box for his side (8), and was awarded man of the match for his display.

The win sets up an exciting semi-final matchup between Chelsea and Fluminense, with both teams looking to make a strong impression in the tournament.

