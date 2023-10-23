Estate manager docked for allegedly stealing tenant’s cellphone

An estate manager, Uwemedimo Offiong, was on Monday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing a cellphone worth N157, 000 from his tenant.

The police charged Offiong, 43, of block 90, FHA, Karu site, Abuja with criminal trespass and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that on August 6, the complainant, Deborah Yakubu of the same address said the defendant who is her landlord’s son, entered her apartment and stole her Samsung A04 phone worth N157, 000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150, 000 with two sureties each in like sum and a deposit of N100, 000 should be made.

He said that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction, valid means of identity and address be verified by a court officer.

The judge adjourned the case until October 26 for further hearing.