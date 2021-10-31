ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards 2021 gets dates, finalists unveiled

In celebration and recognition of the role of lawyers, company legal departments and legal professionals across Africa, the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards 2021 edition is set to hold November 7, 2021 at the Landmark Event Centre with lots of firms, In-house teams and legal professionals making the shortlist.

Currently, in its 11th year, the NLA has become a highly coveted recognition by many companies and law firms.

And this year promises to be bigger and better.

As part of the judging panel this year are stakeholders in the Fintech space, including Segun Aina, President, African Fintech Network and Babatunde Obrimah, COO FintechNGR.

This year’s edition promises to be an exciting and extraordinary event as notable personalities, dignitaries, government officials and the CEOs of companies are set to be in attendance.

Notable personalities, who will be honoured at this years’ event, include: Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State; Chief OCJ Okocha (SAN), former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Life Member of the Honourable Body of Benchers; Gbenga Oyebode, Founder and Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode; Beatrice Hamza Bassey, Board Chairman, Union Bank of Nigeria; Ronke Sokefun, Board Chairman, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation; Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria; Paystack; and other Fintechs.

The awards ceremony is sponsored by 7UP, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, Nigerian Bottling Company Plc, Purple Group and International Breweries Plc amongst others.

2021: The Finalists

General Counsel of the year

Abiodun Peters (Nigerian Bottling Company)

Leo Okafor (United Capital PLC)

Irene Robinson –Ayanwale (Nigerian Exchange Limited)

In-house Category

Banking and Finance Sector

Sterling Bank Plc

Energy and Power Sector

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc

Manufacturing Sector

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited

Seven up Bottling Company

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Oil and Gas Sector

Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc

Telecommunication Sector

MTN

Main One Cable Company Limited

Capital Market & Investment United Capital Plc

Law firm Category (mid practice)

Solola & Akpana

The Penthouse Solicitors

Bloomfield

Resolution Law firm

DOA

Law Firm Category (small practice)

Deal HQ partners

Stark Legal

Pavestones Legal

Law Firm Category (large practice)

G. Elias & Co

Aluko & Oyebode

Aelex

Advocaat

Managing Partner of the Year Category

Adeleke Alex-Adedipe (Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe)

Charles Ajiboye (The Penthouse Solicitors)

Esosa Omo-Usoh (Solola & Akpana)

Tosin Ajose (Deal HQ Partners)

Oladotun Alokolaro (Advocaat Law Practice)

Practice Based Category

Banking and Finance Team of The Year

Deal HQ Partners

Olajide Oyewole LLP

Solola & Akpana

The New Practice (TNP)

G. Elias & Co

Detail Commerical Solicitors

Alliance Law firm

Bloomfield

Aelex

Advocaat Law Practice

Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe

Aluko & Oyebode

Capital Markets Team of The Year

Greychapel Legal

The Metropolitan Law Firm

The New Practice

Wigwe and Partners

Bloomfield

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

The Metropolitan Law Firm

Alliance Law firm

G. Elias & Co

Aluko & Oyebode

Aelex

Private Equity Team of The Year

The New Practice

Detail Commerical Solicitors

Bloomfield Law

Aluko & Oyebode

G. Elias & Co

Corporate and Commercial Team of The Year

Deal HQ Partners

Olajide Oyewole LLP

Solola & Akpana

Wigwe and Partners

G. Elias & Co

Famsville Solicitors

Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe

Details Commerical Solicitors

Bloomfield

Aluko & Oyebode

Alliance Law firm

Aelex

Dispute Resolution Team of The Year

Bridgeforte Attorneys

Olajide Oyewole LLP

Solola & Akpana

The New Practice (TNP)

Stark Legal

Strachan Partners

Aelex

Alliance law firm

Bloomfield

Aluko & Oyebode

G. Elias & Co

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Wole Olanipekun & Co

Energy & Power Team of The Year

Solola & Akpana

G. Elias & Co

Bloomfield LP

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Aelex

Aluko & Oyebode

Advocaat Law Practice

Intellectual Property Team of The Year

Bridgeforte Attorneys

Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Aelex

Olajide Oyewole LLP

The New Practice (TNP)

Aluko & Oyebode

DLA Piper Africa

Merger and Acquisition Team of The Year

Deal HQ Partners

The New Practice (TNP)

Templars

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

G. Elias & Co

Aluko & Oyebode

Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe

Aelex

Real Estate & Construction Team of The Year

Deal HQ Partners

Solola & Akpana

Wigwe & Partners

The New Practice (TNP)

Olajide Olewole LLP

Greychapel Legal

G. Elias & Co

Famsville Solicitors

DLA Piper

Detail Commerical Solicitors

Bloomfield Law Practice

Aluko & Oyebode

Telecommunication & Technology Team of The Year

The Penthouse Solicitors

The New Practice (TNP)

Pavestones Legal

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Olajide Oyewole LLP

Aluko & Oyebode

Aelex

G. Elias & Co

Advocaat Law Practice

Bloomfield Law Practice

Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe

Insolvency Team of The Year

Wigwe & Partner

G. Elias & Co

Aluko & Oyebode

Media and Entertainment Team of The Year

Aluko & Oyebode

Alliance Law Firm

Oil and Gas Team of The Year

G. Elias & Co

Bloomfield

Aluko & Oyebode

Aelex

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Aviation Team of The Year

G. Elias & Co

Bloomfield Law

Aluko & Oyebode

Intellectual Property Team of The Year

The New Practice (TNP)

Olaniwun Ajayi

Olajide Oyewole LLP

DOA

DLA Piper

Bridgeforte Attorneys

Aluko & Oyebode

Aelex

Mining Team of The Year

Bloomfield LP

Aluko & Oyebode

Shipping and Maritime Team of The Year

Aluko & Oyebode

G. Elias Co

Bloomfield LP

Labour and Employment Team of The Year

Olajide Oyewole LLP

G. Elias Co

Famsville Solicitors

Bloomfield Law

Aelex

Aluko & Oyebode

Immigration Team of The Year

Famsville Solicitors

Bloomfield Law Practice

Advocaat Law practice

Regional law firm Category

Solola & Akpana

Practice Administrator

Ebele Iyayi (Alliance Law Firm)

Odunola Onadipe (Detail Commercial Solicitors).